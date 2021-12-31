It is never too early to start planning which country concerts you want to be at in 2022. Concerts are back and the Wolf wants to make sure you know about them all. We don't want you to miss any of your favorite country artists in concert.

We have put together a list of shows that we have been talking about on the Wolf. The hope is that you will be able to get to all the shows you want this year. Obviously, you can buy tickets to these shows but we also want you to keep listening and checking the Wolf App for your chance to win tickets to see your favorite country artists in concert in 2022.

The Wolf will be keeping track of upcoming concerts all over New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. We will keep you updated as new shows get added.

Jake Owen in Uncasville Connecticut

Feb 11, 2022 - Jake Owen - Showtime 7:30 PM at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

March 23, 2022 - Brothers Osborne with Everette - The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester New York - Tickets are on sale now.

May 20, 2022 - Eric Church - The Gather Again showtime 8 PM - Madison Square Garden NYC - Tickets are on sale now.

May 21, 2022 - Garth Brooks - Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA (Rain or Shine) Saturday, May 21st, 7 PM Presented by Amazon Music. Tickets are now on sale.

May 27, 2022 - Brad Paisley - Showtime 7:30 PM at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets are on sale now.

June 2, 2022 - Tim McGraw with Russell Dickerson, Brandon Davis, and Alexandra Kay - showtime is 7 PM at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford. Tickets are on sale now.

JUST ADDED: June 4, 2022 - Kane Brown with Walker Hayes and Raelynn - showtime 7 PM at Mohegan Sun Arena - Ticket on sale Friday Feb 11 at 10 AM.

June 23, 2022 - Thomas Rhett with Parker McCollum and Conner Smith - Showtime 7:30 PM - Bethel Woods Center For Arts - Tickets are now on sale.

July 30, 2022 - Luke Bryan - Raised Up Right Tour with Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny - Xfinity Theatre Hartford CT - Tickets On-Sale Friday, Feb 4, 2022, at 10 AM thru at Livenation.com

August 12, 2022 - Morgan Wallen - The Dangerous Tour with HARDY and Larry Fleet - showtime 8 PM at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford.

October 21, 2022 - Keith Urban - The Speed of Now World Tour 2022 - Showtime 7 PM at the Mohegan Sun Arena.