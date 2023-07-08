Controversial ‘Iconic’ Bridge In New York State Celebrates Major Milestone

A new bridge in New York State that's caused a bit of controversy over the past few years just celebrated a milestone.

In June 2020, a new bicycle and pedestrian path along Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge opened to the public.

Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Now Offers 'Unprecedented Views'

Photo courtesy of Governor Cuomo's Office Photo courtesy of Governor Cuomo's Office loading...

The new path was unveiled on what would have been Mario Cuomo's 88th birthday. The shared path, which is one of the longest of its kind in the nation, provides a dedicated crossing for cyclists and pedestrians between Rockland and Westchester counties across the Hudson River.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The 3.6-mile stretch links Tarrytown and South Nyack. The crossing includes six scenic overlooks along the path. The 12-foot wide shared-use path extends from its Westchester Landing in the Village of Tarrytown, across one of the widest points of the Hudson River, to the Rockland Landing in the Village of South Nyack.

Pathway On The Mario Cuomo Bridge Celebrates Milestone

Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo loading...

Late last month the shared path celebrated it's 3rd birthday. Officials say over a half-million people have enjoyed the path in the past few years.

Andrew Cuomo Calles Cuomo Bridge "Iconic"

Former New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo called the bridge "iconic" when it opened.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

"The new Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is an iconic gateway to the Hudson Valley," Cuomo said.

Andrew Cuomo named the bridge after his father, Andrew, another former New York Governor.

In 2017, Andrew Cuomo pushed to rename the bridge to honor his late father, Mario M. Cuomo. The bridge was named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Cuomo Gathers With Supporters On Election Night Getty Images loading...

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo named the new bridge after his father but that upset many from the Hudson Valley who wanted to keep the Tappan Zee name from the old bridge.

Many local residents were upset when Tappan Zee was removed from the bridge's name.

Tappan is the name of a Native American sub-tribe who occupied the area and Zee is Dutch for sea, referring to the early Dutch settlers.

Cuomo's Office Cuomo's Office loading...

There have been many failed attempts by New York lawmakers to change the name.

Fall From Grace: The 21-Year Transformation of Andrew Cuomo in New York Take a look at the shocking 21-year transformation of Andrew Cuomo. From hanging with supermodels in 2000 to becoming governor and then resigning.

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?



These Counties Have The Most Food Stamp Recipients Per Capita In New York SNAP usage has increased across the state since the start of the pandemic