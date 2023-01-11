Computer Glitch Appears to Ground All U.S. Flights Wednesday

An issue with the computers at the FAA has apparently grounded all flights on Wednesday.

Just before 6am it was announced that flights across the country were delayed due to an issue with the FAA. Reuters is reporting that the NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system is experiencing a failure. The system is responsible for notifying pilots about hazards and other situations happening at airport destinations.

LAX Found Worst in Runway Near-Crashes Getty Images loading...

According to reports, the notification system is not supplying pilots with updated information. That means that inbound planes may not have current information about closed runways, obstacles or other issues that could impact safe landing.

While the situation is being addressed, over 400 flights have been delayed. Officials do not have an estimate as to when the system will be back up. The FAA has released the following statement:

The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress.

UPDATE: At 7:30am the FAA announced that it was "pausing" all domestic departures until 9am Eastern Time. The agency says the decision to ground flights was made to give engineers time to "validate the integrity of flight and safety information."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the morning. Don't forget to download our free app for the latest information.

