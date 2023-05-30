Colin Quinn Coming to The Hudson Valley This Summer

One of the best in the business is bringing his show to the Hudson Valley and you can see him live.

Colin Quinn has been making people laugh for decades. Some may recognize him from the early days on MTV. Most people recognize him from his time on Saturday Night Live and host of Weekend Update.

Colin Quinn hails from Brooklyn and some believe he is a quintessential New Yorker. Others call him the quintessential comedian and one of the best in the business. Despite suffering from a heart attack in 2018 Quinn has not let his foot off of the gas. He still continues to write, perform and hone his craft as a comedian.

The show received decent reviews. As someone who has seen Colin Quinn perform live I know he delivers. Quinn is bringing Small Talk to Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Chester, New York. You can get more information on the show and buy tickets here. Don't miss Colin Quinn live this summer in Chester.

