Cold Spring Business Donates Christmas Tree to Hudson Valley Vet

A Hudson Valley veteran’s holiday season just got a little brighter.

For the last few weeks, The Wakin’ Up with CJ and Jess Show on The Wolf has been collecting toys for the CJ and Jess Wolf Holiday Express. Toys donated this year will be distributed to the Salvation Army in Poughkeepsie and Family & Children’s Aid in Danbury.

CJ and Jess asked local Hudson Valley businesses to participate by collecting toys at their place of business or sending toys to the radio station at 2 Pendell Road in Poughkeepsie. One business in Putnam County went above and beyond to not only take part in the Holiday Express but to also help out a local Hudson Valley veteran.

Dom and Sue of Vera’s Market Place and Garden Center in Cold Spring were the first business on board the CJ and Jess Wolf Holiday Express. They shared that a toy box drop-off location is currently at their store for any customers who would like to donate a toy to a child in need.

When Dom and Sue reached out to us, they asked if they could give away a Christmas Tree this year. They asked that CJ and Jess give away one of their gorgeous Christmas trees as well as a pack of their mouthwatering apple cider donuts.

Kevin called up right away and shared that he is a Navy vet who served in the 90s. He told CJ and Jess that he spent months underwater in a submarine. Vera’s shared that Kevin stopped by this weekend to pick up his 7 foot Christmas tree, just in time for the holidays.

Vera’s Market Place and Garden center has everything from produce, to plants and flowers and of course…cider donuts. You can check them out at 3091 U.S. 9 #102 in Cold Spring.

If you'd like to donate to the CJ and Jess Holiday Express we have all the details for you on HudsonValleyCountry.com.

Thank you again to Dom & Sue at Vera's Marketplace and thank you Kevin for your service!

