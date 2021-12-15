Before you pour that glass of juice for breakfast tomorrow morning, you might want to read this. Food Safety News is reporting that Minute Maid is recalling a small portion of their products over the presence of potential foreign objects, such as metal pieces. The recall spans eight different states, including New York. The potentially contaminated products were also distributed to New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Maine, North Carolina, Maryland, and Virginia.

The recalled Minute Maid products include:

Berry Punch – Date codes: Jan0422 NP and Jan0522 NP, Batch 0010323455 and 0010259344 (recall F-0276-2022

Strawberry Lemonade – Date code: Jan0322 NP, Batch: 0010259346 (recall F-0277-2022

Fruit Punch – Date Code: JAN0522 NP Batch: 0010323454 (recall F-0278-2022)

If you may have bought any of these drinks, then pour them down the sink, or get a refund.

Minute Maid is owned by the Coca-Cola Company, which has also voluntarily recalled a limited quantity of 12 ounce Coca-Cola and Sprite soda, that was distributed to the Southeastern United States. This does not affect New York state, according to PIX 11.

