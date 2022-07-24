Historic Church with Amazing Secret for Sale in Hudson Valley

Holy moly, this is awesome. A beautiful and historic church with an amazing secret is for sale in Mohegan Lake, NY. Whether or not you have the $1.6 million to afford this masterpiece, check out the amazing photos below to see what a little imagination has done to this former holy site in the Hudson Valley.

Perlmutter Properties via Loopnet.com Perlmutter Properties via Loopnet.com loading...

Church for Sale in the Hudson Valley, NY

From the outside, this building is impressive. No need to be told that this church has been standing for over 100 years, you can see it in the stone. With arched windows and doorways, this historic structure just north of Lake Mohegan in Westchester County, NY also holds a fantastic secret inside: you'd never know it from the street, but this church has been converted into one of the coolest-looking restaurants and live music venues.

Perlmutter Properties via Loopnet.com Perlmutter Properties via Loopnet.com loading...

Church with a Hidden Secret in Mohegan Lake, NY

The commercial listing boasts what this church has hidden inside:

A unique and beautiful restaurant in an historic building is available for sale... It has a full commercial kitchen, bar, a stage for live music, an upper level loft for private parties of up to 8 guests, and lower level storage.

The church has over 3,000 square-feet of space inside and sits on over 30,000 square-feet of land. You could even convert that loft to a living space and you could live and work from this historic piece of real estate.

Get our free mobile app

Perlmutter Properties via Loopnet.com Perlmutter Properties via Loopnet.com loading...

The exposed rafters and soaring ceilings keep the feeling that you're in a special place. The beautiful bar and nearly floor-to-ceiling wine racks (above) remind you that you're now in an updated version of the building. Check out the amazing tile work, view from the loft, and kitchen below... even the bathroom is awesome! And keep scrolling to see a literal CASTLE for sale that was owned by none-other than Derek Jeter.

This Amazing Church has Been Converted into a Bar and Restaurant Just wait until you see inside this amazing church in Mohegan Lake that was converted into a bar, restaurant, and live music venue