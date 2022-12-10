No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as the "The Ornament King."

If you are scratching your head for a second saying I know that name, we will give you a minute to realize that we are talking about a man whose work has made Christmas trees sparkle worldwide. Chances are you have one of his ornaments. You may have bought it yourself but more likely you received it as a gift for your tree.

Christopher Radko to Appear at Adams Fairacre Farms in Wappingers, New York

If you are a fan of all things Christopher Radko or you are just simply a fan of Christmas, you are definitely going to want to know what I am about to tell you next. Adams Fairacre Farms, one of the Hudson Valley's favorite places to shop family-owned and operated since 1919 with 4 and soon to be 5 locations, will be welcoming "The Ornament King" to their store in Wappinger Falls on Saturday, December 17th from 12 PM to 2 PM.

Christopher Radko, the Artist / Designer behind HeARTfully will be meeting and greeting people while they finish up shopping for the holidays. If you still need a tree, Adams has those on sale too. And once you acquire your tree, why not get a Radko ornament to go on it?

Don't miss a chance to meet this designer of Christmas magic at Adams Fairacre Farms on Saturday, December 17, 2023.

