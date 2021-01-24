“Check Out Hunger” Food Drive Starts Across the Hudson Valley

One Hudson Valley grocery store chain is getting ready to kick off their yearly Check Out Hunger food drive.

Tops Friendly Markets is kicking off this year’s Check Out Hunger campaign on Sunday January 24th and will run through Saturday February 13th, according to WTEN.

Check Out Hunger started back in 2006 and since then has raised almost $5 million to help food banks and people that are food insecure across New York.

As the campaign is getting ready to start up, a western New York couple from the town of Williamsville, in Erie County, made a $25,000 donation to hopefully set the pace for a big year.

Speaking on such a large donation, Senior Vice President of Tops Friendly Markets told WTEN that, "We were overwhelmed by the generosity displayed by these Western New Yorkers. Instead of purchasing a new car, which they decided they really didn’t need at this time, they elected to help those in need in their community instead."

Tops Friendly Markets currently has four grocery stores across the Hudson Valley with locations in, Rhinebeck, New Paltz, Lagrangeville, and Carmel. They also have one location in Tannersville in Greene County.

If you would like to make a donation, it's real easy to do. When your checking out at any Tops, simply tell your cashier that you’d like to help Tops Check Out Hunger. You can choose to make a donation of $2, $3, or $5.

Donations will benefit many food banks across New York state with some going to help the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.