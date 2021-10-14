Check Out Flores Taquería at the Ice House in Poughkeepsie

When one door closes, another one opens. This time right on the gorgeous Poughkeepsie Waterfront.

Hudson Valley residents we're sad to see The Poughkeepsie Ice House close its doors recently, however another Dutchess County restaurant has made itself at home on the popular waterfront location.

Flores Taquería at the Ice House is officially opened and foodies are raving. Not only does Flores Taquería at the Ice House serve up phenomenal views of the Hudson River, but they have a menu that will have your mouth watering before you step foot inside.

The Taquería offers up menu items such as guac, Ceviche, Lobster Burgers, an array of taco and empanada varieties and delectable desserts like the Apple filled Churro.

Take a behind the scenes look at what Flores Taquería at the Ice House has to offer below and start planning your next trip to the Poughkeepsie waterfront.