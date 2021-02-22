Chance Theater’s First Post-Covid Concert Announcement Is Today

When I talk to people about what they’ve missed most during the global pandemic, most of them will say they miss their families and hugging their loved ones. And a good deal of people say that live music is the thing they miss second most. Some put live music first. But it looks like there is finally a light at the end of this long tunnel.

The Chance Theater in Poughkeepsie, one of the most loved and iconic music venues in the Hudson Valley, will be making a concert announcement later today. This is the first concert announcement that The Chance Theater has made in what seems like forever. And it’s the first sign that things are getting back to normal and live music is once again going to be a part of our lives. Now, that’s something to celebrate.

I have no idea what the announcement is going to be. They’re being very hush-hush about it, but whoever is gracing the stage for that first post-covid concert, I can guarantee that it will be music to our ears. We’ll just have to wait a few hours to find out who it is. I don't know about you, but I'm pretty excited.

Big thanks to The Chance Theater for bringing us back to what we love, and for making live music a big part of our lives for the last several decades. It’s nice to know that soon the lights will be on, the doors will be open and the speakers will be blasting.