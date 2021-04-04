Cereal Straws Set to Return to Hudson Valley This Fall

Have you heard about people creating petitions on Change.org? The thought behind this is that if you get enough people to sign, that you will get the attention of whomever you are trying to and maybe, just maybe they will listen to you and do what you would like them to do. Make sense?

There was one person who started a Change.org petition more than 4-years ago, to try and get Kellogg's to bring back Cereal Straws, the item that they discontinued about a decade or so ago. Well, it looks like this is one of those rare times where a petition worked.

According to USAToday, Kelloggs is not only going to listen to the petition, they are going ahead and making Cereal Straws in not one but two flavors! Kellogg’s Fruit Loops and Kellogg’s Cocoa Krispies. The return date as to when we can find them on our local shelves? This fall, just in time for the kids to potentially head back to school.

What is a cereal straw? I can't be 100% positive that I have actually had one, but what I recall from their advertising, years ago is that it is essentially the cereal that you love baked into a sheet, then coated with a sort of creamy milkish sweet 'frosting' before it is rolled into the shape of a straw. It can then be placed either into a glass of milk, where you drink through it, or you can eat it right out of the package sans milk type liquid. For those who eat on-the-go, this seems like a great way to get your breakfast in or to get a quick snack in-between classes or running errands.

Did you ever try Cereal Straws? Are you happy that you will be able to buy them again? Or should we just stick to 'regular' cereal?

