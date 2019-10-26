Central Hudson Upgrading Website, What You Need To Know

Central Hudson Gas & Electric (CHGE) customers may have noticed changes to their bill recently. CHGE recently launched a new look for their statements, the goal to make it easier for their customers to be able to compare current usage to a year ago and to be able to see how they're being charged whether they are a budget billing customer or pay as you go customer.

The next change that Central Hudson will be making is to their website, CenHud.com. If you are already using their website to pay your bill or to shop for light-bulbs, you may have seen the notice that went up for current customers.

Central Hudson will be launching a new version of their customer website and they are asking all customers to log in to the current version and make sure that their email info is up-to-date. The reason? The email address will be how you log into the website after the upgrade.

No details on when the upgrade will be taking place.

