Celebrating Hudson Valley Quarantine Babies [GALLERY]

The past year has been rough on everyone, especially for families of newborns. Now that there is light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, families can finally look forward to meeting their new additions.

Being born during a pandemic has left lots of traditions and memorable moments missing for many. From holding the baby in the hospital, to holidays, birthdays and meeting family and friends, it's been tough on these families.

Many babies born during the past year have yet to see many faces without masks, and meet other children. As we pass a year into this pandemic, first birthdays are upon us and will still be different this year with restrictions in place.

We want to celebrate these Hudson Valley quarantine babies who are approaching their first birthday and have missed out on so much. They are all looking forward to meeting family members, having parties and so much more!

If you would like to share with us your quarantine baby, please submit them to us here!