Even if you don’t like winter, there is something pretty cozy about sipping a steaming cup of hot chocolate on a cold day. The creaminess of the chocolate, the sweet warmth, the way it heats your whole body when you drink it. Yup, hot chocolate is something to be celebrated. And that’s exactly what’s happening this weekend in Ulster County.

The Ashokan Center on Beaverkill Road in Olivebridge has extended this year’s Hot Chocolate Fest to two days, and it’s coming up this weekend, Saturday, Feb. 19 and Sunday, Feb. 20 from 10AM - 2PM. The festival celebrates hot chocolate, but there are tons of other activities for the whole family. You can enjoy self-guided nature walks on miles of beautiful trails, cozy outdoor campfires, sledding (bring your own sled), live music, live ice sculpting, blacksmithing demonstrations and more. Olivebridge and the Ashokan Center are located in one of the most beautiful areas in Ulster County.

Admission to the Hot Chocolate Fest includes 2 flavors of hot chocolate and a hot breakfast sandwich or chili. Gluten-free sandwiches and vegan chili will be available, too. All activities are scheduled outdoors with the exception of blacksmithing. Be sure to bring your own blanket, lawn chairs, and it's important that you dress for the weather. And sorry, but pets are not allowed.

The Ashokan Center asks that you be respectful of social distancing and masking when circumstances require it. For all the info about this weekend’s Hot Chocolate Fest and future festivals and events at the Center, visit the Ashokan Center website.

