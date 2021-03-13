Celebrate Irish-American Heritage Month at These HV Restaurants

The month of March brings all great things. We can look forward to spring, Daylight Saving Time, Women’s History month, St. Patrick’s Day and more. If you’re Irish, then I know how excited you are that it is finally March.

We can also honor Irish American Heritage month. March allows us to celebrate and reflect upon Irish heritage and the history behind it. This was first celebrated in 1991 and made all the sense since St. Patrick’s Day is also in March. Irish Americans didn’t have the easiest time and faced multiple obstacles. Irish immigrants hold a special place in American history.

If you aren’t Irish and wondering how you can honor this holiday, let me fill you in. You can go Irish for a week or a month, whatever works for you. You can cook Irish based food, drink green beer, and participate in St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. For me, I’ll be doing my part by celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

I personally love the vibe of an Irish pub and restaurant. It seems like there’s always someone telling a good story, fresh beer on tap and delicious food. Check out a few Irish hot spots within the Hudson Valley that are totally worth visiting.

Copperfield’s Kildare Pub, Montgomery, NY

Sweeney's Irish Pub, Walden, NY

Halligan’s Public House, Warwick, NY

McGillicuddy's, New Paltz, NY

Darby O'Gills, Hyde Park, NY

Mahoney's Irish Steakhouse & Pub, Poughkeepsie NY

Where’s your favorite Irish pub or restaurant within the Hudson Valley? Share the details with me below. Cheer’s to all things green!

