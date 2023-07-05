Our Newest Festival was Canceled, Now We Know the Reason Why

Hudson Valley residents (as well as tourists) who were excited to make the trip to the Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival with Weezer were dealt a tough blow last week when organizers announced that the upcoming two-day event was canceled. Finally, some light has been shed on the situation.

The festival, which was to take place at Windham Mountain in Greene County, NY was shaping up to be the highlight the summer, with headliners Weezer and popular acts like Joe Russo's Almost Dead and Dinosaur Jr. leading an exciting two-day lineup of music in picturesque Hudson Valley surroundings. According to promotors, issues with the venue forced the cancelation.

Cave Mountain Promotors Issue Statement

When the snow falls, Windham Mountain is one of New York's premier skiing destinations, and its availability during warmer months was one of the reasons it seemed to be the perfect fit for a summer music festival. Unfortunately, it seems that rennovation plans got in the way. From promotors of the Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival:

Due to new ownership and extensive renovations at Windham Resort, we are unable to host the Cave Mountain Catskills Music Festival as planned. Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the event and issue refunds. A full refund will be automatically processed to the original payment method used. Thank you for your understanding

There is still no word on whether the festival-that-never-was will try again in 2024, but based on the continued rise in popularity of multi-day concerts across the country (as well as right here in the Hudson Valley), it's safe to say that they wouldn't face any hardship due to lack of interest.

