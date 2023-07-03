Some may think that the building didn't have mushroom for improvement....(we had to), but work is currently underway in the Catskills at Catskill Fungi for the mushroom mural.

If you weren't aware, the Hudson Valley is home to a business that is dedicated to fungi.

Who Is Catskill Fungi?

'Improving the community and the environment through educational workshops and mushroom health extracts,' Founder and Fun Guy at Catskill Fungi, John Michelotti has a pretty unique business here in the Hudson Valley.

Michelotti was a former president of the Mid-Hudson Mycological Association (mycology being the branch of biology that study fungi) and with his team, founded Catskill Fungi as well as the Catskill Regional Mycoflora Project and the Gary Lincoff Memorial Scholarship. Currently serving as the Medicinal Mushroom Committee Chair and is a Poison Control Consultant for the North American Mycological Association, one might say that he really knows as mushroom as there is to know about fungi.

With the mission of Catskill Fungi to inspire connection with fungi, Michelotti strives to 'educate and inspire people to work with fungi to improve their health, communities, and the environment.

The business itself offers educational workshops in addition to products for purchase.

Mushroom Mural Currently Being Cultivated in the Catskills

A display dedicated to fungi is sprouting at 8553 Rt. 28 Big Indian in the Catskills, and the town of Shandaken is inviting people to come and watch the evolution of 'The Mushroom Mural.' The work started just a few days ago, and is expected to last about five days, weather pending.

By the looks of things, this spot will soon be a shroom with a view (ok, we're done).

