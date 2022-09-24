Car Show Returns to Kingston to Help End Poverty in Ulster County

There are a lot of great things about warmer weather. The pools get uncovered, concert venues open up and the classic cars hit the road.

New cars are fun. It's cool to see the shiny and sleek modern vehicles with all of the latest technology integrated with them. As much I love new cars there's just something about an antique car. Who doesn't love classic cars?

The designs were beautiful, the engines were powerful and the mufflers were loud. Not to mention every time you see an old car up close it is almost like you just stepped in a time machine. They can bring back great memories. Maybe you'll see a car that you grandfather or father had. Maybe you'll see the car you took your driver's ed test in? It's pretty crazy that I'm in that category now.

A popular car show is returning to Kingston, New York and all of the proceeds will go towards helping the community.

The local law firm, Mainetti & Mainetti announced on social media that they will be bringing back their car show on Saturday, October 1 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Get ready to see some beautiful cars and help out a great cause here in the Hudson Valley. The proceeds will benefit Ulster County Community Action. They are an anti-poverty organization that strives to help families in need in both Ulster and Sullivan County.

Here are some additional details.