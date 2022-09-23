Hudson Valley Surprised at New York Upstate’s Pick for Best Fall Foliage

Hudson Valley natives can all agree that there's no place like home. From historic sites and mansions to views of the Hudson River and local streams, it's truly magical.

The Hudson Valley is home to nature lovers, city commuters, history buffs, and more.

There are picture-perfect scenes of farms with green rolling hills with cows and red barns all throughout New York state. Each county has a cute, quaint town or village filled with charm and character.

Each season has beautiful views in the Hudson Valley.

During the spring and summer, residents can take in the greenery, blossomed flowers, nature trails and local swimming holes.

During fall, residents and out-of-town visitors are on the hunt for the best fall foliage, local apple orchards and pumpkin picking.

The winter serves as a time to slow down, appreciate the beauty of snow glistening on the trees and pick up a hobby such as skiing or snowboarding in and around the Hudson Valley.

Where can residents and visitors see the best fall foliage in the Hudson Valley?

We may all have a different option of where the best foliage can be captured in our beautiful area. Personally, the best views can be seen in New Paltz, NY of the Shawangunk Mountains. Others feel that Beacon, NY also has breathtaking views of the perfect fall scenery and mountains.

The Hudson Valley was surprised at Upstate New York's pick for the best fall foliage.

According to UpstateNY.com, Kingston has the best views for fall foliage.

Where do you believe has the best views for fall scenery in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

