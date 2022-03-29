In the past, I have shared with you my passion for candles. I have been known to buy candles on vacation as souvenirs from a place I have visited.

As a kid, I was fascinated by my Mom's candle collection. She actually had a candle that she burned for years because it was so big. She had a way of making the edges curl as the candle burned. She called them Angel Wing Candles. I think she made up that name.

I never knew growing up that you could actually make your own candles. My family wasn't very crafty, so things like candle-making didn't happen at my house. I don't know where I thought candles came from other than the store until one year in Girl Scouts, the project was to make our own candles in milk cartons. It was an interesting project. We even used ice so the candles would take on funny shapes. It was the 70s.

Hill Valley Candles via Facebook Hill Valley Candles via Facebook loading...

Where to Find Candles in the Hudson Valley

Now I think everyone knows how candles are made and many of our Hudson Valley Candle shops offer you the chance to make your own candles during candle-making events and classes. Hill Valley Candles at 55 North Front Street in Kingston is holding a candle-making event this Friday (April 1, 2022) from 5 PM to 7 PM at their shop.

Update: Friday is Sold Out but more dates have been added.

Hill Valley Candles via Facebook Hill Valley Candles via Facebook loading...

This will be their first "open" workshop. It will be open to a limited amount of people. This workshop will teach participants how to make three different candles that they get to take home with them. Complimentary beverages will be included.

To sign up, click here. If you don't have time to take the workshop you can always just go by the store they have a huge variety of candles in the store.

Find a Candle Store in the Hudson Valley