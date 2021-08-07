Can You Guess This HV Town From One Picture?

Play along and DM us the answer. Don't ruin it for everyone.

How well do you really know the Hudson Valley? Can you guess this town from just seeing one picture?

Who doesn't love some good old Hudson Valley themed trivia?

I've lived in the Hudson Valley now for several years and it still amazes me when I stop and think how big of an area it is geographically. According to Travel Hudson Valley, the region spans over 10 different counties. Odds are you've passed through several of them but how much have you really explored them?

We've asked your help before with identifying certain buildings throughout the Hudson Valley and many of you have proven to be quite knowledgeable. Let's continue to put that knowledge of the region to good use.

Can you guess the town that is pictured up above off of the top of your head? Here's a clue that won't give it away. The town pictured is located in Dutchess County.

The road that runs through Main Street is 9D.

If you haven't guessed what it is yet here's one more picture for a hint. Scroll down for the answer.

Google Maps

Did you lock in your answer? Is it your final answer? If you guessed Wappingers Falls then you guessed correctly. Technically it's a village. I apologize if that threw you off. I won't throw you a curveball like that next time.

Give yourself a pat on the back and study up so you're ready for the next one.

Gun Crime Numbers in Hudson Valley Counties Ranked Lowest to Highest

10 Hudson Valley Drivers You Encounter Daily Be honest, which of these distracted drivers are you?