Extra points for creativity. It may only be January, but the perfect Christmas Ornament for the proud Hudson Valley resident is already for sale.

There's different levels to Hudson Valley landmarks. Of course we all know the famous spots, like Mohonk in New Paltz, NY, George Washington's headquarters in Newburgh, NY, and New York City tourists' favorite hike at Breakneck Ridge in Cold Spring, NY... but then there's the local lore.

Butt Corners Road in New Paltz, NY

Nothing says you grew up in Ulster County like knowing (and loving) South Putt Corners Road in New Paltz, NY. The road sign may be the most defaced piece of government property, and for good reason. Just a little white paint added to the bottom of the P transforms South Putt Corners to the road we all know and love:

South BUTT Corners Rd in New Paltz, NY (Google) South BUTT Corners Rd in New Paltz, NY (Google) loading...

Butt Corners Road is a New Paltz, NY Treasure

The best part of South Butt Corners Road is that everyone is in on the joke. No pearl-clutchers here; there's a certain charm to harmless prank (even when an A-S is added as well, creating Ass Butt Corners). One brilliant entrepreneur is using our favorite landmark to get into the Christmas spirit.

Joanie Devine Joanie Devine loading...

Butt Corners Road Christmas Ornaments

Local artist Joanie Devine had an immediate hit on her hands when she decided to immortalize the Hudson Valley's favorite road sign on a Christmas ornament. One of Devine's many jobs had her passing South Putt Corners almost daily, and it inspired her to take a leap of faith to create a cheeky way to show her appreciation of her community.

Joanie Devine Joanie Devine loading...

History Behind the Ornaments

"The whole point was to connect with [the] people who kept us smiling over COVID", said Devine, referring to the members of the New Paltz Community Facebook group, which kept her informed and smiling during the pandemic. "It's also my way of saying [that] we can find joy in the little things." Some setbacks meant the ornaments weren't ready for Christmas 2022, but as of last week they are officially available for 2023 holiday early birds. The reaction was instant.

Joanie Devine via the Chessers Joanie Devine via the Chessers loading...

New Paltz, NY Community Reaction

"It's been very well received... I [recently] got a video from a woman who gave it to her kids... and they thought it was awesome (above). It's the reason why I keep making these ornaments", shared Devine.

The creativity of Hudson Valley residents is just one of the many reasons this corner of New York is so special. If you want to upgrade your tree early this year, you can reach out to Joanie on Facebook... and speaking of funny road names, check out 11 more local routes that should be made into ornaments below.

