Broadway Shows Might Be Postponed Until Spring of 2021

If you're a fan of the performing arts it doesn't look like you'll be seeing any shows in New York City any time soon.

With shows being postponed or cancelled for a while many people in the Hudson Valley or closer to Manhattan have adjusted to seeing their favorite plays or musicals on cable or their favorite streaming services.

Cats is available on HBO, Les Miserables has been transformed into a series on Amazon Prime and Newsies along Hamilton currently streaming on Disney Plus. Will the theater on television be the closest thing we get to the real Broadway experience?

Recent reports claim that musicals and plays may not be coming back for some time. Is anyone really surprised? Movie theaters, concert halls and other performing arts centers have been closed down and remain either closed or are open in a very limited and strict capacity for the time being in New York. Broadway shows ceased operation in mid March.

Are you a regular on the Broadway scene? Some people are habitual fans and go regularly while others go once in a while and there a large number of New Yorkers who may have never been there at all.

According to the New York Times, Broadway performances may be put on hold until next spring. Some musicals have release dates scheduled for April and May of 2021.

If you've never been to a performance on and or off of Broadway before do you think you'll be first in line to see a show when they return?