Billy Joe’s Reopens

Billy Joe's is BACK!

If you remember back on November 27th, the folks at Billy Joe's Ribworks on the Newburgh waterfront announced that they would be closing the restaurant for two weeks due to an exposure to COVID-19.

After a long two weeks and a bunch of cleaning and sanitizing, Billy Joe's reopened Wednesday for lunch and dinner starting at 11:30 a.m. according to their Facebook page.

The Facebook post was posted yesterday and read, "Tomorrow couldn't come soon enough. After two long weeks of being closed we are excited to announce that tomorrow, Wednesday December 9th, we will reopen our doors at 11:30 am. We will be open for socially distanced in-house dining and takeout until 9pm. We've spent the past two days deep cleaning the restaurant and are ready to welcome you back! See you tomorrow and be safe!"

Happy to hear that they are reopening in a time when many restaurants have closed down due to the coronavirus. I've had many people reach out to me and ask when they would be reopening and many thought they would stay closed until after the holidays, but after talking with one of the owners at the restaurant, their reason for reopening now is another one of the reasons why I love it there.

He told us that, "we had to reopen ASAP, not for us, but for our employees, these hardworking people deserve a chance to earn a living, especially with the holiday's right around the corner." I couldn't agree more, so if your looking to leave the cooking to someone else for a night or two before the holiday's, head over to Billy Joes for some great BBQ or if you'd like to purchase a gift card for someone, you can do that here.