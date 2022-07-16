Travel Back in Time to the 1969 Woodstock Festival Grounds

With the return of the long-awaited summer months, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts also brings us a gift itself, their one-of-a-kind concerts. There truly is nowhere in the world like Bethel Woods. I find any excuse that I can to be present on the grounds.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is a happy place for many people.

If you believe in the saying "good vibes" then you probably are drawn to this very location. It's music to my ears when I hear about more events and shows going on at Bethel Woods.

There's something so magical about being on the same ground where the 1969 Woodstock Festival took place.

Over the past couple of years, Bethel Woods has added different events for all age groups.

Bethel Woods is known for being the site of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair. More than ever, people from all over the world travel to this site for the performing arts center and museum.

They provide the public with the chance to experience what it was like to be on those very grounds in the 1960s. This nonprofit cultural organization brings educational programs, concerts, events, and more to the Hudson Valley.

I have attended my different concerts here, been to the museum a handful of times, walked through the Bindy Bazaar trail, visited the gift shop, attended Peace, Love & Lights and explored the grounds. Here's a look from one of the Dead and Company concerts at Bethel.

In 2021, I had the chance to view their Lights, Color, and Fashion exhibit with influences from 1960s fashion in San Diego, California that were seen during the iconic Woodstock Music Festival in '69. This was a limited edition exhibit for visitors to experience.

More than ever, there's so much to experience at Bethel Woods.

From incredible concerts to exploring the grounds and being on the Bindy Bazaar trail, more than ever, there's so much to do. Bethel Woods also added yoga, dance, painting and additional classes as well.

Summer concerts at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Over many years, I have had the opportunity to see so many concerts on these peaceful grounds. From Dead and Company to The Doobie Brothers and Harry Connick Jr. and his band, I can't wait to see more.

My view from the The Doobie Brothers concert at Bethel Woods

Harry Connick Jr and his band.

Bindy Bazaar Trail at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Upon visiting the Bindy Bazaar Trail, I was greeted by a fellow Bethel Woods lover. This man explained how he was present in 1969 for the festival. He explained how the Bindy Bazaar trail was where exchanging of goods happened.

Transactions and bartering took place throughout the trails. This would be described as a modern-day vendor fair.

Lights, Color, Fashion Exhibit at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

This limited edition exhibit had influences from 1960s fashion in San Diego, California. It was fascinating to see the clothes, black light room and posters.

Bethel Woods has one of the biggest lineups of concerts this summer.

Bethel Woods has also started a new, behind the scenes tour program. Visitors will now be able to tour the historic grounds on a gold cart.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

200 Hurd Rd, Bethel NY 12720

What's your favorite part about visiting Bethel Woods? Let us know below.

