Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Upcoming Fall Events Lineup

If you have ever been to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts before, then you understand how incredible it truly is. From the beautiful grounds, to the helpful employees and fun activities, it's easy to keep coming back for more.

If you're into nature and hiking, The Bindy Bazaar Trails on site has a beautiful area. If you would like to learn about the history and grounds at Bethel Woods, The Woodstock Museum shares pictures, videos and experience from all of the people and performances during 1969. They recently added yoga sessions to their events.

For the most part, we know Bethel Woods for the talented concerts and live performances that have gone on there for years. Who was your favorite artist that you saw there? I have been to countless concerts there such as Taylor Swift, Dead & Company, Jason Aldean and more.

One of my favorite nights at Bethel Woods consisted of laughing the entire night while Adam Sandler was on stage. Between the crowd and his performance, this will always be one of the greatest nights of my life.

There is always something for everyone at Bethel Woods. They have more upcoming festivals, concerts and events happening.

Check out the upcoming events below.

Photography Workshop for Adults

October 7, 2021 through November 4, 2021, 6pm.

During this event, you will have the opportunity to advance your techniques to turn your pictures into creative masterpieces. The instructors, Stacy Roerig and Shaun Gillen will be guiding the class.

Find out more here.

The Big Sip

October 9th and 10th at 1 pm.

This two day festival celebrates local distilleries and wineries from the Hudson Valley. There will also be live music from Remember Jones, Smash Mouth and more.

Find out more here.

Pilates with Andrea Lanzetti of Bodies and Plants

October 10th 2021 at 9 am

This session is an hour long and will go through different yoga flow movements. The goal of this class is to increase strength for the mind and body.

Find out more here.

Peace, Love & Pumpkins

October 15th, 2021through October 31, 2021 6:30pm

This Halloween walk through is their first ever experience for the spooky season.

Find out more here.

Will you attend any of these events at Bethel Woods? Let us know below.

