Best Places to Get Chocolate Cake in the Hudson Valley

Today (Jan. 27) is National Chocolate Cake Day according to National Day Calendar. It got us thinking about what the best spots are in the Hudson Valley to get a good chocolate cake.

Off the top of my head, believe it or not, I can recall getting a really good piece of chocolate cake at a diner of all places. It was at the Acropolis Diner in Poughkeepsie. Now I'm not sure if they make their deserts in house at the Acropolis, or if they get it from elsewhere, but I can tell you that they offer a damn good piece of chocolate cake. My mom also makes an awesome 4 layer chocolate cake with German and semi sweet chocolate between each layer, and frosted with cool whip and curls of chocolate on top. Well, we asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite go-to spot is for a good chocolate cake, and here's how it panned out. The list may surprise you.

Top 5 Places to Get Chocolate Cake in the Hudson Valley

5. Carousel Cakes

Carousel Cakes Facebook Carousel Cakes Facebook loading...

Family-owned since 1965, Carousel Cakes in Nanuet, NY (Rockland County) prepares cakes, cupcakes, pies, and other desserts. They have sold cakes wholesale to over 1,000 restaurants. They also have two other locations in Englewood, NJ.

4. Deisings

Deisings Bakery Facebook Deisings Bakery Facebook loading...

Deisings Bakery in Kingston is an award-winning bakery, restaurant, and catering company proudly serving the Ulster County, Northern Dutchess, and the Hudson Valley area since 1965.

3. Homestyle Desserts

Homestyle Desserts Facebook Homestyle Desserts Facebook loading...

Homestyle Desserts has been a thriving, local business in Peekskill, NY for over 30 years.

2. La Deliziosa

La Delizosa Facebook La Delizosa Facebook loading...

Home of the original cannoli chip! La Deliziosa has been serving the Hudson Valley since 1974, as your one-stop-shop for New York-style pastry, without the travel.

1. Pastry Garden

Pastry Garden Facebook Pastry Garden Facebook loading...

For 38 years, Pastry Garden in Poughkeepsie has been a family-operated bakeshop, selling Italian-style cookies, cupcakes, custom cakes, and ice cream.

When the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for a good chocolate cake, the most popular answer was Pastry Garden in Poughkeepsie.

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out and enjoy National Chocolate Cake Day today, wherever you end up.

Sweeter Than Sweet Cupcakes A new bakery opened in the Hudson Valley in Walden, New York and I just had to share some pictures of their cupcakes.