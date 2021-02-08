Best Ranked Pizza in America Can Be Found in Mid-Hudson Region

You won't have to travel far to find the best slice of pizza in the United States.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Daily Meal released a list of "The 101 Best Pizzas in America."

To come up with its list, The Daily Meal says it "used internal expertise, scoured Yelp and other review sites, looked at coverage by local journalists and gathered suggestions from readers."

In order to make the list, a pizzeria's pie must be "saucy, cheesy slices of heaven with a doughy-yet-crispy crust and a nice flop; along with a respectable amount of grease."

The website claims the best slice in America can be found at Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. Frank Pepe Pizzeria has a Hudson Valley location in Westchester County.

"Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is a household name for pizza buffs everywhere. The New Haven-based pizzeria is famous for its signature coal-fired White Clam Pizza featuring fresh clams, grated pecorino romano, garlic, oregano and olive oil. Get a taste at any location in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York. Not only is Frank Pepe’s the top pizza destination in the country, but it’s also one of the greatest old-school restaurants of all time," The Daily Meal writes while naming Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana as the best pizza in America.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria also has many locations in Connecticut including in Danbury, Fairfield, West Hartford and New Haven. Its White Clam pizza was named the fourth-best pizza in America by the Food Network.

At the Yonkers location, you can purchase a small White Clam Pie for $14.75 and medium will cost you $23 while a large White Clam Pie will set you back $30.25.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post newsletter.

Keep Reading:

Hudson Valley Pizzeria is 'Internationally Known' For Viral Pies