I'm willing to fight anyone who disagrees!!!

As we approach the holidays like many years past, we begin to prepare everyone to grab a big bowl of popcorn, get in their favorite seats in the living room, and start to watch some of the best holiday movies ever made.

Many websites have recently shared their lists of the best holiday movies ever made and most of the lists are similar. They all have classics like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Home Alone, Elf, Santa Claus, It's A Wonderful Life, and a Christmas Story, but not one list I've seen this week has mentioned what I've determined to be the best holiday movie ever made!!!

Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas

The movie itself came out back in the 70s and featured some of the brilliant puppet work by Jim Henson. The movie follows a young otter named Emmet and his mom as they attempt to win a local talent show and the cash prize so that for the first time in their lives, they can buy store-bought gifts for each other for Christmas. Their journey has a few bumps in the road, but it also includes some really fun songs and more.

I think my love of the movie started when I was a kid and my family gathered one late Christmas Eve to watch it for the first time. It was the first time I can remember eating as much popcorn as I wanted and I was also allowed to stay up past 8 p.m. for the first time ever to watch it...LOL!

Now if you do find it on TV or on-demand understand that it's old and the graphics look really old. I think if you look close enough to some scenes you might even see some of the strings that they use to move the puppets around hanging from the ceiling. LOL! It's worth a watch, I promise!!

After mentioning my fascination with the movie I got a message from Jill who told me that there's an off-broadway show called "Jim Henson's Emmet Otter's Jug-Band Christmas" that's running at the New Victory Theater located at 209 W 42nd Street, New York, NY. The LIVE show will run from December 10th through January 2, 2022. Get ticket information here. Thank you, Jill, I now know what me and the kids are doing over Christmas break!

