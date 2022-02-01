Day Drinking Done Right: Best Drag Brunches in Newburgh, NY

Sometimes you just need to pound some mimosas with some of the most fun and colorful people in the Hudson Valley. I'm talking, of course, about a Drag Brunch.

Drag is more than a dress and a wig. It's a larger-than-life form of self-expression that is not only impressive to behold, but a great time, too. It's also a perfect fit with brunch. There's obviously a built-in allure of an early meal that comes with a license to get hammered, but honestly, the brunch experience falls flat 9 times out of 10. That's where drag queens come in, because who cares if your annoying friend who always insists on itemizing the bill shows up when you're being roasted by a 6-foot-tall diva in glitter?

I was a drag queen once. Well, sort of. A former competitor from RuPaul's Drag Race stopped by the radio station where I was working in 2018 and transformed me into this sparkling lady:

And while I don't plan on putting that dress back on any time in the near future, it cemented what I already suspected: that drag, and people who like to be around drag, are fun as hell. So where can you find a brunch spot in the Hudson Valley that knows that the best way to serve fancy French toast is with a side of confidence and self-expression? Luckily, there's several to choose from.

Mama Roux, Newburgh

Meet up at Mama Roux for drag brunch on the last Sunday of each month. Even without drag queens, their menu is impressive, including biscuit strawberry shortcake, and French toast streusel. There are two shows, with doors at 11am and 2pm. Buy tickets here.

Pamela's on the Hudson, Newburgh

Pamela's on the Hudson also hosts a monthly drag brunch with an extensive menu. There's games and prizes throughout the day, too. Buy tickets here.

Silk Factory Café, Newburgh

Get a free mimosa when you buy your ticket! Check out their menu an more here.

Speaking of great places to eat when the sun is shining...

