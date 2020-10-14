Beloved Rossi’s Deli In Poughkeepsie Adds New Delivery Service

Ask around and you'll quickly find that Rossi's & Sons Deli in Poughkeepsie is one of the best places in the Hudson Valley to grab a bite to eat. Now, they'll be bringing all that deliciousness right to your doorstep (within reason) with a new delivery service.

In August Rossi's launched a new and improved menu and website. Some customers weren't pleased with the changes and Rossi's responded by making some modifications. Many of those who were initially displeased were won over by the fact that Rossi's listened and responded to people's reactions. You don't see that very much these days but Rossi's has been a staple in the community since 1979 and will be around for many years to come.

Now, if you can't make it over to their location at 45 South Clover Street, they will bring your meal to you. So now when you call-in your order, or better yet place your order on the new website you can select a delivery option at checkout. Rossi's is open Monday through Friday from 10:30 AM - 5:30 PM and Saturdays from 10:30 AM - 4:30 PM and can be found online at Rossideli.com.

Last year Buzzfeed compiled Yelp data and came to the conclusion that Rossi's was the 'best sandwich spot' in New York. So who's ready to place an order?