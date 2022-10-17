4 Creative Hudson Valley Beers You Must Try This Fall

Each season in the Hudson Valley brings change and a new beginning.

Hudson Valley Natives Enjoy All 4 Seasons

Hudson Valley natives look forward to the change in seasons and the beauty that surrounds each town.

Nature lovers enjoy the quiet and stillness of the winter months and blossoming flowers in the spring. With summer, the beautiful rolling hills with cows and red barns and fall brings the change of leaves, their colors and views that bring visitors from all over to enjoy.

The Hudson Valley was surprised at New York Upstate's pick for the best fall foliage. Do you think that this town has the best fall foliage? Some agreed while others disagreed on this pick.

Local Restaurants, Breweries, Wineries and More Also Change With The Season

They prepare different dishes as specials and cocktails/drinks that apply to the season change. It makes sense that our cravings change due to the weather as well.

Here Are 4 Creative Hudson Valley Beers That You Must Try This Fall

Peekskill Brewery

47 S Water St, Peekskill, NY 10566

This flavor sounds delicious and I love the name choice related to the historic town, Sleepy Hollow, NY. Visitors can spend time in the beer garden, tap room or restaurant. From IPA's to sour beers and more, there's something for everyone.

Tin Barn Brewing

62 Kings Highway Bypass, Chester, NY 10918

Anyone with a sweet tooth will have to try this flavor. This brewery has become one of the most popular spots in Orange County, NY. They also opened a second location in the Finger Lakes. This hotspot was founded by a father-daughter team, locally.

Equilibrium Brewery

4 South St, Middletown, NY 10940

This flavor is perfect for Halloween. With almost 95,000 followers on Instagram, this Hudson Valley brewery has all the fans. Their start began with the desire to help those who needed clean water, receive it. Along the way, they wanted to use science to create the best beer ever made.

Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E Main St, Beacon, NY 12508

This flavor sounds like a dream come true. This Hudson Valley based brewery has almost 84,000 followers on Instagram. They collaborate with other local businesses such as farms and distilleries. From IPA's to wheat beers and more, there's something to everyone to enjoy.

Which beer are you excited to try? Share with us below.

