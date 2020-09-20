Bear Caught on Porch in Ulster County (VIDEO)

Not sure how I would react to seeing this on my back porch.

Living here in the Hudson Valley one of the things that most of us get used after a while, is us having run ins with all kinds of wildlife. We have so many different forms of life roaming around the Valley, from coyotes to deer, most of us have had a run in with a deer at one time or another, to bears.

Me personally, I have no problem with any wildlife (minus OWLS...LOL!) and for the most part I do what I can to stay out of their way. I really think that driving around the Hudson Valley at certain times during the year should be considered a sport, trying to avoid hitting anything, right?

One form of wildlife I want no part of is bears, and anytime I see pictures or videos of one of our neighbors having a run in with one I get freaked out. That is exactly what happened when I came across this video from Ulster County the other day.

The video came from a Facebook friend Jenn....Jenn told us that she lives in West Saugerties by Platt Clove and this is the 2nd time shes had a bear on her porch.

I can't even imagine how I would feel, now knowing that this was happening on my porch while I was inside sleeping. UGH!!!! LOL!! The only advice I would give Jenn and her family, is that PLEASE be sure to look outside on the porch before you step outside from now on!