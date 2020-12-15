Beans, Beans, They’re Good For Your…Christmas Tree?

2020 won't be complete without putting the beans on the Christmas tree. What in the name of Saint Nicholas is this, a side dish or an ornament? If you ask the seller, they might say it's both.

This year keeps getting stranger, and at this point, I thought I had seen it all, but the internet said "hold my beer" and pulled out this little diddy that will make you scratch your head. While going through my social feed, I came across a Dutchess County resident who was selling bean ornaments. Yup, bean ornaments. Not dry beans, good ol' baked beans inside a plastic Christmas ornament. You seriously can't make this crap up.

According to the Facebook ad, the beans are only edible for a short time, but glitter can be added, I mean why not at this point, but it should be noted that once the glitter is added, they are no longer edible according to the seller, Kimberly Beaumont-Thompson, from Staatsburg. So there's no confusion, vegetarian options, as well as additional flavors, are also available.

I mean, I get the idea, beans are a magical fruit, Christmas is magical, but the two definitely don't go together.

How much will a bean ornament cost you? They are listed for six dollars each, or two for $10. You're better off taking the ten bucks, going to the dollar store, stocking up on beans, bringing them home, and throwing the beans at your Christmas tree.

I mean, I've 'bean' around the block a few times, but have never seen anything like this before. 'Lima' go out on a limb here, and say the trend won't catch on. I don't want to 'spill the beans' but this is an awful idea. Imagine what it would smell like after a couple of days? Ugh, no thank you.

I understand people are trying to create things to sell, to make money to survive, but there has to be a line somewhere. I'll pass on the bean ornaments, how about you?