Award-Winning Celebrity Chef Partners With Revel 32 in Poughkeepsie

An award-winning celebrity chef will be partnering with Poughkeepsie's newest venue and event space.

Award-winning celebrity chef, David Burke, is returning to the Hudson Valley. Burke, a graduate from the Culinary Institute of America, will now be the preferred catering partner for Revel 32°. According to a press release, guests will now be able to work with Burke to curate a seasonal menu for any occasion.

Revel 32° is a new venue and event space in Poughkeepsie that has seven different spaces. It can host events like weddings, dinners, and performances. Now, if you want to host an event at Revel 32, you can work with the renowned Chef David Burke. In the press release, Burke said "Furthermore, being in partnership with Revel 32°is an ideal pairing for me – giving me a platform to bring high quality, memorable cuisine to events in the heart of the Hudson Valley, the very place my love for cooking began.”

Chef David Burke has won countless awards during his three-decade-long career. He was the first American winner of the Meilleurs Ouvriers de France Diplome d’Honneur. He also won a James Beard Award for Best Chef New York. Burke even appeared on Top Chef Masters on Bravo TV for two seasons. Currently, Burke owns restaurants in New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Washington D.C., and Colorado.