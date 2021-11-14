Are Grand Union Supermarkets Coming Back to the Hudson Valley?

It's been almost 5 years since the last Grand Union closed its doors for good but it looks like a comeback is in the works.

If you think back some 10+ years ago, here in the Hudson Valley we had a bunch of Grand Union grocery stores scattered all across the area, we had ones in Saugerties, Wappingers Falls, New Paltz, Rhinebeck, and Hyde Park to name a few, with the last one closing back in 2017 in Millerton, New York.

Many of the closed Grand Union's have become other grocery stores since closing, with some now working under the Tops Market name, but according to News 10 that is set to change soon.

C&S Wholesale Grocers has announced that they are starting a rebranding of 12 of thier stores to reintoduce us to the Grand Union name with stores locations in Cooperstown, Cortland, Norwich, Owego, Peru, Rome, Saranac Lake, Sherrill, and two locations in Watertown, as well as two in Rutland, Vermont will soon become Grand Union.

Will the Hudson Valley See Any Grand Union Stores?

As far as the Hudson Valley seeing any Grand Union stores soon, there are no current locations scheduled to be rebranded as Grand Union, but further north, Grand Union will be making a comeback as the Tops Friendly Markets located on Main Street in the town of Warrensburg is set to undergo a rebrand. The Grand Union revival and reopening is scheduled for late January, early February 2022.

What Can Shoppers Expect at a New Grand Union

According to C&S Wholesale Grocers, Chief Executive Officer, Bob Plamer, "The Grand Union stores will offer competitive prices on a wide variety of fresh foods and an extensive assortment of brand name groceries, as well as our signature private brands. Each store will contain localized assortments to meet their shoppers’ needs."

