All The Hudson Valley Breweries Where You Can Bring Your Dog

With summer (the best time of year) quickly approaching, sitting outside and having an ice cold beer is one of the best ways to spend an afternoon.

Now if you're a dog owner, you know one of the worst feelings is leaving your dog at home while you go out and do something. Having two furry friends of my own I know this feeling first-hand when I leave them.

According to The Journal News, there are 7 breweries in the Hudson Valley where you can enjoy a beer and bring your furry friend with you. Check out the list:

Keegan Ales

20 Saint James Street, Kingston

Plan Bee Farm Brewery

115 Underhill Road in Poughkeepsie

Hudson Valley Brewing

7 East Main Street in Beacon

Defiant Brewing Co.

6 E. Dexter Plaza in Pearl River

Obercreek Brewing Company

59 Marlorville Road in Wappingers Falls

2 Way Brewing Company

18 West Main Street in Beacon

Broken Bow Brewing

17 Marbledale Road in Tuckahoe

Leash up your dog and go enjoy some delicious beer this summer.

