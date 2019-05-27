All The Hudson Valley Breweries Where You Can Bring Your Dog
With summer (the best time of year) quickly approaching, sitting outside and having an ice cold beer is one of the best ways to spend an afternoon.
Now if you're a dog owner, you know one of the worst feelings is leaving your dog at home while you go out and do something. Having two furry friends of my own I know this feeling first-hand when I leave them.
According to The Journal News, there are 7 breweries in the Hudson Valley where you can enjoy a beer and bring your furry friend with you. Check out the list:
Keegan Ales
20 Saint James Street, Kingston
Plan Bee Farm Brewery
115 Underhill Road in Poughkeepsie
Hudson Valley Brewing
7 East Main Street in Beacon
Defiant Brewing Co.
6 E. Dexter Plaza in Pearl River
Obercreek Brewing Company
59 Marlorville Road in Wappingers Falls
2 Way Brewing Company
18 West Main Street in Beacon
Broken Bow Brewing
17 Marbledale Road in Tuckahoe
Leash up your dog and go enjoy some delicious beer this summer.