All Cashless Tolling on the Thruway Happening Sooner Than Later

Ok, it is coming. The New York State Thruway is going completely to cashless tolls by the end of November 2020.

The last of the steel gantries (those overhead thingies that you pass under while driving) has been installed along the Thruway. What does this mean? It means that cashless tolls are going to be coming sooner rather than later along the entire length of the New York State Thruway.

If you have e-zpass, then starting on January 1, 2021, you will be receiving a discount on your tolls. If you do not have an e-zpass, then the cameras and equipment in installed on the steel gantries will collect your license plate info and then send you a bill in the mail for the toll. To pay the toll, you can pay it online at the New York State Thruway Authority or submit payment by mail.

The project had an expected completion date of the end of 2020, but it is ahead of schedule. Will there be employees losing their jobs when the toll collectors are no longer needed? Yes, there are about 100 employees that have been offered to be retrained to other positions and an additional 30 who have opted to retire.

Do you use an e-zpass? Or do you think that the e-zpass tracks your travels unfairly?