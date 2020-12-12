Adults, Do You “Doctor” Your Hot Apple Cider?

Have you ever thought about adding a little something extra to your hot cider? Sounds good or is it blasphemous? What about your hot cocoa? Have you ever added a little liquid winter warmer to that?

Here are a few things that you can add to your hot cider (and maybe a few of these could be added to your hot chocolate as well) to make it more warming and "Adult". Please keep in mind these suggestions are only for those who are 21 years of age or older.

A good ratio for cider to alcohol is 1 cup of cider can take 1oz of alcohol.

To add more cinnamon-esk type of flavor, add 1oz of any of the following:

Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey

Cinnamon Schnapps

Aftershock

To add more of a mellow rounded flavor, add 1oz of any of the following:

Evan Williams or Jack Daniels Honey Bourbon Liquor

Butterscotch Schnapps

Captain Morgan or Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

Heat the cider before you add the alcohol, either in a small saucepan over medium heat on the stove or in the microwave.

Over the stove, stir occasionally and take off the burner when you start to see steam or vapor rising off the cider. Set aside for a moment, then pour into heat resistant mug. Then add your spirit.

In the microwave method. Heat the cider in a heat resistant, microwave approved mug, first for 1minute. Then in 30 second intervals until steam or vapor rising off the cider. Then add your spirit, be careful because mugs coming out of the microwave can be very hot. Hotter than the contents.

Remember to keep this away from the kids! Cheers!