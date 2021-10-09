There's a number of factors that go into where geographically you'd like to pursue a career or maybe settle down with family. An increased amount of natural of disasters in recent has many Americans questioning where they'd choose to live. But if faced with a natural disaster, would you pack up and move away? Also, how many from the Hudson Valley and Northeast say they've been personally affected by extreme weather?

A new national poll from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist College examines the issue.

According to the poll, 24% living in the Northeast say they've been affected by extreme weather over the past two years. While this is nowhere near as high as those polled from the South or Far West, the survey only looked back through 2019. This doesn't take into account weather events such as Hurricane Irene, Superstorm Sandy, or all the major snow storms. But, when compared to many living in the Gulf states, who have been slammed time and time again by hurricanes in just the past few years, or those out West who have endured megafires every year, we're still pretty lucky.

The poll found that only that while 81% said they would not want to move to an area that experience frequent extreme weather events, only 9% said they'd flee for good if faced by natural disasters. NPR says that the poll was conducted September 20-26, surveying 1,220 adults. The results say that 3 in 10 Americans claim they've been impacted by severe weather over the past two years.

Of course, many across the Northeast could make a case for the record floods and tornadoes brought by Ida in early September, though our region only caught the remnants of the storm, and not a direct hit. The Hudson Valley also experienced the remnants of Hurricane Henri and Tropical Storm Fred in 2021, and the remnants of Hurricane Isaias in 2020.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...