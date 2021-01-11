9 Websites That Have Banned or Restricted Content About President Trump

The online restrictions placed on President Trump and content regarding him and allegations of the 2020 election results being fraudulent have far exceeded just Twitter and Facebook.

Many social media platforms are quickly distancing themselves from the President in wake of the chaos that took place in Washington D.C. and the Capitol last week. Even groups and platforms that have pro-trump affiliations like Parler have also been scrutinized.

Despite the claims that social media companies are limiting President Trump and other user's right to free speech, these are private companies who are able to make their own rules and guidelines. They are able to ban or restrict users who do not adhere to their set of guidelines. Many big tech companies have deplatformed the president and it has sparked a conversation about what exactly free speech consists of in 2021.

Many people on both sides of the political spectrum denounce the actions that took place last week. A substantial reward is being offered to assist the in the identification of several protestors who took part in raiding the Capitol.

Even residents here in the Hudson Valley have been seen at the protest.

According to Axios, the following websites and social media platforms have suspended access from Trump himself and or content regarding the president and allegations that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Hashtags used to refer of the election being fraudulent or inciting protests or violence are being redirected to the site's community guidelines page in many instances.