8 Mid-Hudson Restaurants Participate in Dine Out for Mental Health

Several restaurants throughout the Hudson Valley have enthusiastically signed on for Astor Services' 3rd Annual Dine Out for Mental Health, in recognition of May being Mental Health Awareness Month.

About Astor Services

For seventy years, since 1953, Astor Services has been providing behavioral and educational services in a caring environment where children and their families find strength, healing, hope and trust. The organization, which has been accredited with The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval, now serves more than 10,000 children and families annually in more than 70 locations. Astor’s range of services in the Hudson Valley (Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties) and the Bronx include: Early Childhood Programs; and Community-Based Behavioral Health and Prevention Services.

During Dine Out for Mental Health, restaurants in the Hudson Valley will donate a portion of their proceeds to support Astor and the mental/behaviorial services the nonprofit organization provides to more than 10,000 children and families throughout the Hudson Valley and the Bronx.

This year, the month-long event will include many return participants from last year, along with some familiar and new restaurants in the lineup. Money raised by participating restaurants will help Astor ensure that every child has the opportunity to meet life’s challenges, pursue their dreams, and reach their full potential.

Sonia Barnes-Moorhead, Executive Vice President The Children’s Foundation of Astor said,

“Dine Out was created in 2021 to help restaurant owners and small businesses who suffered from the economic impact during the shutdown get diners out again for a good cause. It was a great way to draw attention to the mental health crisis in our communities, and to get friends together to show their commitment to local businesses while garnering much-needed resources for our children and families.”

Check to see which Hudson Valley restaurants are participating, and which days to go out to dine!

289 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie

Mill House Brewing will be holding an event Sunday, May 7th from 11am-3pm where proceeds will benefit Astor Services.

19 West Market Street, Rhinebeck

Mondays during the month of May will be the designated Dine Out for Mental Health Day for Market ST Restaurant in Rhinebeck.

7249 S Broadway, Red Hook

1-3 Collegeview Ave., Poughkeepsie

11 Broadway, Kingston

136 Warren Street, Hudson

You can visit any of Savona's four locations listed above on Tuesdays during May to take part in Dine Out for Mental Health.

51 East Market Street, Rhinebeck

Dine at Cinnamon Indian Cuisine on Thursdays in May for celebrate Dine Out for May.

40 W Market Street, Red Hook

Visit Taste Buds Cafe from 4pm-7pm on Friday's to take part in their Dine Out for Mental Health special.

42 E. Market Street, Rhinebeck

Start the weekend off strong by going to Samuel's Sweet Shop on Saturday's during May to benefit Dine Out for Mental Health.

6422 Montgomery St, Rhinebeck, NY 12572

Gigi's Hudson Valley provided a generous donation to Dine Out for Mental Health.

6242 US-9, Rhinebeck, NY 12572

Matchbox Cafe is also participating in Dine Out for Mental Health by providing a generous donation.

