8 Arrested After Probe Into Murder of Hudson Valley Driver

Eight people have been arrested following an investigation into the murder of a Newburgh driver.

On Wednesday, members of the City of Newburgh Police Department along with members of the New York State Police, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Taskforce served a search warrant at 355 Liberty Street apartment

2.

This search warrant was executed by the Orange County Sheriff’s Special Operations Group. Once inside the residence investigators located three loaded firearms as well as 336 grams of PCP, officials say.

This search warrant was developed from the investigation into the murder of Jorge Arbayza De La Cruz. However, none of these charges are related to the homicide itself.

The 51-year-old taxi driver was robbed and killed last week in the City of Newburgh.

Last Thursday, around 8:45 p.m., City of Newburgh Police responded to 144 North Miller Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying outside of a taxicab unconscious and unresponsive.

The man was later identified as 51-year-old Jorge Arbayza De La Cruz of Newburgh.

He was transported to a local hospital where was pronounced deceased.

Police believe Arbayza De La Cruz was working as a taxi driver for Express Taxi when he was robbed by a group of men who during

the course of that robbery shot him and left him on the street.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives has offered a cash reward of $5000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the individuals involved in this incident. Please call 845-569-7509 all calls will be kept confidential.

The following people were arrested and charged accordingly;

• Jamal Miller 29, from Newburgh NY was charged with CPCS 3rd Degree a B-Felony

• Delatheon Moore 34, from Brooklyn NY was charged with CPCS 3rd Degree a B-Felony

• Syheem Johnson 23, from Newburgh NY was charged with CPCS 3rd a B-Felony

• Ernest G. Elliot III 18, from Newburgh NY was charged with CPCS 3rd a B-Felony.

• Louise Peterson 45, from Newburgh NY was charged with CPCS 3rd a B-Felony

• Justice Jackson 19, from Newburgh was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon

2nd Degree a C-Felony.

• Tyrell Simon 20, from Newburgh NY was charged with CPCS 3rd a B-Felony and Criminal

Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree a C-Felony.

• Jahmeek Miller 18, from Newburgh NY was charged with CPCS 3rd a B-Felony and

Criminal Possession of a Weapon an E-Felony.