7 County Execs Give High-Risk Sports the Greenlight

Student-athletes around the Hudson Valley are rejoicing.

Back on January 22nd, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that "high risk" sports can resume throughout New York State starting in February. Athletes that play sports like football, cheerleading, wrestling and basketball, which were put on hold in the Spring and fall of 2020 due to COVID-19, will be able to get back on the court and field starting Monday, February 1st, 2021.

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro along with 6 other County Executives released a statement this week in regard to their decision. The statement reads:

The Hudson Valley region has reviewed the updated “Interim Guidance for Sports and Recreation during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency,” dated January 22, 2021 published by New York State. Following discussion with the New York State Association of County Health Officials, regional County Executives, and area public health officials, the Hudson Valley region will authorize “Higher-Risk” sports — both scholastic and non-scholastic — to proceed, effective February 1st, 2021, at the sole discretion of the governing school district or non-scholastic athletic organization.

County Executives from Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan and Rockland Counties were all represented in the above statement.

When it comes to following safety protocols the County Executives agree that certain measures need to be met and followed to keep athletes healthy and COVID free. County health departments will "monitor whether there has been a more-transmissible variant of COVID-19 identified in the area" and they will also monitor "the percent of local residents that test positive" for Coronavirus.

Just outside of the Hudson Valley Elizabeth Whalen, the Albany County Health Commissioner, announced that Albany County will not be greenlighting high-risk sports.

According to ABC News 10, Whalen will give the "OK" once the weekly COVID positivity rates drop to 4%. Currently, Albany County is at a 7% positivity rate.

Do you have a student-athlete in your family? Will they be returning to the field and or court this Winter/Spring?

Let us know on Facebook about how this decision is effecting your family.