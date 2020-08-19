7 Breathtaking Waterfalls in and Around The Hudson Valley

Sorry TLC, but I'm chasing all the waterfalls.

This summer I've been trying to check out as many trails as I can in and around the Hudson Valley. More specifically I've been looking for waterfalls.

I've been to a few in the past, like Bash Bish in the Copake area and Awosting Falls near Minnewaska, but most recently I finally had the time to check out Kaaterskill.

I can't believe a waterfall like that is actually here in the Hudson Valley/Catskill area. It was absolutely breathtaking and not a bad hike at all (if you start at a certain location, more on that below), I'm talking less than a mile on an even path. Doesn't get much better than that.

With some help from one of my friends (who hikes at the best spots all around the Hudson Valley, Catskill and Adirondack area) I put together a list of some of my favorite waterfalls in our area. Some that I have visited, others are on my wish list.

What's your favorite Hudson Valley waterfall?