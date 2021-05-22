55 MPH Unless Posted in New York, Right? Not Always

I was under the impression that if I didn't see a speed limit posted then I could go 55 mph. I was floored to find out that's not always the case in New York. You might be surprised as well. Do you know what the law is?

Is there anything worse than someone driving way below the speed limit? I guess what could make it worse is not really being sure of what the speed limit is at all. The last thing anyone wants is a speeding ticket.

In 2018, over 900 people were fatally injured in car accidents in New York City alone. That same year, the NYPD recorded over 7,000 car accidents.

It's important to know traffic laws in your state. That knowledge could potentially save your life and the lives of others as well.

So, you're driving on a road and you don't see the speed limit posted. You're allowed to go 55 mph, right? In most cases that could be correct but today I learned that it's not always the case.

According to the New York Safety Council, some cities in our state have lower unposted limits than 55 mph. You may have to check with certain city and town ordinances to verify what the maximum speed limit would be but it's not always safe to assume that it's 55. It could earn you a hefty speeding ticket. The New York Safety Council elaborates with an example that speed limits may not be posted in New York City but the maximum legal speed in the city is 22 mph.

Do you know any cities or towns in the Hudson Valley that may have adopted their own unposted speed limit?

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State