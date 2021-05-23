We are ready for Summer 2021 and it looks like a lot of our favorite traditions will be returning to our Hudson Valley Streets. Along with dining in and out, local festivals and fairs we can also expect art to return to Hudson Valley streets. They are back for 2021 The Cats of Catskill.

Cat'n Around Catskill is going to be ready to go for Memorial Day. This weekend the Village of Catskill DPW could be seen putting up this year's cats on their display posts. The Heart of Catskill Association is behind this herd of cats again this year. They plan to display the cats all summer in Catskill and Leeds.

They have a map to the cats at their website or you can just link up by clicking here. It appears from the map that there will be 53 cats total. They expect to have them all up in time for Memorial Day weekend and leave them on display through Labor Day.

At the end of the Cat's season, there will be the annual Cat's Meow Auction and Gala. All are invited to attend. It is a ticketed event. 52 of the cats will be auctioned off at the Cat's Meow event and one cat will be raffled.

Other towns throughout the Hudson Valley do similar events with art in their streets.

What A Hoot 2021 in Coxsackie New York

Saugerties Chamber of Commerce Does a town-wide Butterfly display

Let us know if your town is doing something like this so we can include them on our list.

Check out which cats went up this weekend.

