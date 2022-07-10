See a movie at America’s largest theater chain!

When was the last time you went to the movies? It's probably been a while. If you are ready to head back to theatres to see some of this summer's blockbusters, the folks at AMC Theatres are ready to welcome you back with a great deal.

Before the pandemic, AMC Theaters offered moviegoers a chance to see movies for $5 on Tuesdays. They called it "Discount Tuesday" and according to News 10 it's back. Starting this week movie fans can see a movie at any AMC Theatre location for $5 plus tax on Tuesdays.

Discount Tuesday's

AMC’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer Eliot Hamlisch said, "Discount Tuesday at AMC was a favorite among moviegoers prior to the pandemic. As millions of moviegoers are returning to AMC each week this summer, we want to ensure that there are a variety of opportunities to find great value while seeing movies only available on the big screen at AMC theatres around the country."

There is a Small Catch

The only thing guests will need to do to take advantage of the $5 ticket is to become a member of AMC's FREE Stubs program. YOu can sign up for free here and once you are signed up for the program simply head to your area AMC theater and when you are buying your tickets show them your virtual or physical card, account number, or email address and you'll get the discounted price. If you like to buy your tickets online, users must be signed in to their accounts prior to checkout.

How Long Will $5 Movies Last?

The Discount Tuesdays promotion will last now through the end of October! Not only will you get $5 tickets, but AMC is also offering concession specials including AMC's "Cameo-size" popcorn and soft drink, or a 21-ounce ICEE beverage for $5.

AMC Theaters InAround the Hudson Valley

We have two AMC locations including the AMC Crystal Run 16 located at the Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown and the AMC Danbury 16 located at 61 Eagle Rd in Danbury Connecticut.

