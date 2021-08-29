Believe it or not, Labor Day is just a couple of weeks away. And after that, school starts. The hazy, lazy days of summer are coming to an end. And even though Hudson Valley autumns are magnificent, there is something sad about the end of summer. A back to the grind sort of feeling. Here’s a list of things that we love, but are definite signs of the end of our Hudson Valley summer.

5 Bittersweet Signs that Summer Is Ending In the Hudson Valley 5 Sure Signs that Summer Is Coming to an End

Fall in the Hudson Valley is beautiful. Bright colors, festivals, apples, pumpkins and just about perfect weather. But for those of us that have a hard time letting go of summer, the signs are there and we should try to enjoy every second of what’s left.

25 Dating Spots in the Hudson Valley Top 25 Date Spots in the Hudson Valley.

These 40 Flashback Images of the Galleria Will Make You Totally Nostalgic The Poughkeepsie Galleria has gone through some major changes in the past 34 years. Scroll down for a trip down memory lane. How many of these stores do you remember shopping at?